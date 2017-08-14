Police renew appeal for help in tracking down 22-year-old man from Rugby

Warwickshire Police has renewed their appeal to help track down a 22-year-old man from Rugby,

Officers are investigating a number of burglaries across the Rugby area would like to speak to Aiden Henry (pictured) as he could have important information about the incidents.

Henry is thought to be in the Coventry area, and is known to have links to Nuneaton as well as the wider West Midlands and Northamptonshire areas.

Anyone who may have seen him or anybody who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org