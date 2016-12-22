Police to increase number of Taser trained officers

Warwickshire Police are looking to increase the number of Taser trained officers.

The police currently has 62 officers who are trained to use Tasers and are looking to increase this number to 90 over the next few months.

The police have said the increase in trained officers will enhance their ability to protect the communities they serve.

Warwickshire Police Chief Constable Martin Jelley, said: “Taser is an important tool that enables our officers to appropriately deal with situations that pose a significant risk to members of the public and our workforce.

“It is not something that we use lightly and the number of times it has been used by the force remains very low. In fact, just the mere presence of a Taser is often enough of a deterrent to bring such situations to a quick and safe conclusion.

“Following a strategic assessment of the threats and risks posed to our communities and our workforce, we have made the decision that we need to increase our number of Taser trained officers.

“This increase, alongside the introduction of Body Worn Video for frontline staff in 2017, will help us realise our vision of becoming a fully modernised force that is ably equipped to protect the most vulnerable from harm.

“The selection of these additional 28 officers will commence in the new year and they will undergo a comprehensive training package that ensures they can respond appropriately to incidents that may require the use of Taser. Taser is just one tool available to our officers who seek to protect our communities from harm but an important one nonetheless.”