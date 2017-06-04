Police urge Warwickshire residents to remain vigilant following London incident

Police are urging people in Warwickshire to remain vigilant following the incident in London yesterday (Saturday).

Deputy Chief Constable Karen Manners said: “Following last night’s tragic events in London our thoughts are with the victims and their families.

“The threat level to the country remains at ‘severe’. This means that our policing response and advice to communities will remain the same as last week when the threat level returned to ‘severe’ after being heightened to ‘critical’ in the aftermath of the incident at Manchester Arena on 22 May.

“There is no intelligence to suggest there is any specific threat to the communities in the Warwickshire or West Mercia policing areas.

“We continue to urge people to be vigilant but not alarmed. Report any suspicious behaviour or activity to the anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789 321. In an emergency you should always call 999.

“High-visibility patrols were increased in response to the Manchester Arena incident and this will continue to be the case in the immediate aftermath of last night’s incident in London. We will continue to review the situation and ensure an appropriate policing response remains in place.

“We will also continue to monitor tension and concerns in our communities.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our communities for their ongoing support and vigilance at what is an extremely challenging time for everyone.”