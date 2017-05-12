Police warn Rugby residents after cold-calls

Police are warning residents in Rugby about unexpected phone calls from people claiming to work for Warwickshire Police and selling alarms.

The police have been made aware of two incidents in Draycote Road and Cowan Close, where the caller attempts to make appointments for salespeople to visit resident’s homes.

Warwickshire Police do not cold-call residents on the phone to sell alarm systems or sell alarms door to door and are urging people to report similar incidents.

The tactics employed by salespersons to sell expensive and unsuitable alarm systems include:

Pretending to be calling on behalf of Trading Standards, Fire and Rescue Service, Police or Neighbourhood Watch in order to make their visit appear official.

Offering ‘free’ monitored alarms.

The householder is told they have either won or been selected for an alarm.

Although this may seem at first to be a tempting offer, what is not always made clear to householders who take up this offer is that they will have to pay a service charge to whichever company monitors the alarm systems that is fitted - and this could be hundreds of pounds a year.

Police are also warning householders that they will also find themselves locked in to an agreement that could last several years and be required to pay for additional annual system check ups.

In all the cost of this ‘free’ alarm could be many thousands of pounds.

Police are also urging consumers who are considering purchasing an alarm system not to be rushed in to doing so on the door step, but should get a least three quotes from reputable companies.

To make a scam/rogue trader complaint to Trading Standards via Citizens Advice Consumer Service call

go to https://www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer/get-more-help/if-you-need-more-help-about-a-consumer-issue/ or call 03454 040506.