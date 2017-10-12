Police warning after scam calls

Police are warning the public to vigilant after a number of reports from residents across the Rugby borough about scam phone calls.

During the calls the offender, usually purporting to be a police officer from a large city-force, claims they have recently arrested a suspect for fraudulently using the victim’s bank card.

Their call is an attempt obtain card details such as the pin number from the victim.

The suspect then makes arrangements for a ‘courier’ to visit the victim at home to collect their bank card as this is required as evidence.

A ‘courier’ then attends the victim's address and takes the card as evidence.

They then have both the bank card and pin number to take large sums from the victim’s bank account.

A police officer or police force will never request bank details over the phone.

Those receiving this call are advised to not provide any details and hang up.

The scam calls can then be reported through the national fraud service, Action Fraud at: www.actionfraud.police.uk/report_fraud

Alternatively, report by calling: 0300 1232040.