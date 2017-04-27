‘Clear way forward’: Rugby council’s priorities plan approved

The ruling Rugby Conservative councillors’ plan for the next three years was approved on Tuesday with promises for their progress to be scrutinised annually.

Rugby Borough Council’s corporate plan sets out the executive’s priorities for the future: value-for-money services, financially independent by 2020 and enabling residents to live healthy lives.

Council leader Michael Stokes said: “I believe it sets out a very clear way forward which will hold us to account as the executive.”

Cllr Stokes also said he was disappointed at only having seven respondents to the consultation.

Labour and Liberal Democrats said they supported some aspects of the plan but could not give it their full backing, and abstained from the vote.