Council elections: All the candidates in Rugby borough

The forthcoming general election in June might be dominating the news, but residents in Rugby borough have a chance to cast their votes earlier for elections much closer to home.

The Warwickshire County Council elections are taking place tomorrow (Thursday, May 4) to find councillors for the 2017-2021 period, together with two by-elections for Rugby Borough Council.

All county seats are up for election, including 10 in Rugby borough. After a change in boundaries, there will be 57 members of the new county council, down from 62.

We have listed below all the candidates standing in the Rugby divisions.

The candidates in the ten new county council divisions for Rugby Borough are:

Admirals & Cawston

BARRETT Judith Helen (Green)

BUTLIN Peter James (Con)

CHASE Lee Martin (Lib Dem)

MCGOWAN Frank (UKIP)

MISTRY Ian (Lab)

Benn

BLISS Graham William (Green)

HULL Charlie (Con)

TRIMBLE Hugh Dunlop (Lib Dem)

WAKELIN Marian Elizabeth Ellen (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)

WEBB Alan Charles (Lab)

Bilton & Hillside

AVIS Howard Mark (Lab)

CROWLEY Kate (Green)

KAUR Kam (Con)

NEW Noreen Coral Marion (Lib Dem)

Brownsover & Coton Park

PERRIER Jerome Vincent (Lib Dem)

REYNOLDS Peter Stephen (Green)

SIMPSON-VINCE Jill Beverley (Con)

WEBB Mary Jean (Lab)

Dunsmore & Leam Valley

HARRISON James Nicholas (Green)

HUGHES Bob (Lab)

ROBERTS Howard David (Con)

SLINN Laura Jane (Lib Dem)

Earl Craven

BIRCH John Edward (UKIP)

PRIOR Scott (Lab)

ROCK Felicity Imogen (Green)

TIMMS Heather Mary (Con)

Eastlands

MEESON Tony (Con)

RODERICK Ellie (Green)

ROODHOUSE Jerry (Lib Dem)

WESTON Matt (Lab)

Fosse

BROWN Kieren Richard George (Lab)

TRIMBLE Trisha (Lib Dem)

WARWICK Adrian David (Con)

WISEMAN Peggy (Green)

Hillmorton

DAHMASH Yousef (Con)

ELLIS Jim (Lab)

MACHIN Julie-Ann (Green)

MCQUEEN Craig John William (Lib Dem)

New Bilton

LAST Sara Elizabeth (Con)

O’ROURKE Maggie (Lab)

SANDISON Neil James (Lib Dem)

SANDISON Roy Leonard (Green)

WEEKES Julie Dawn (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)