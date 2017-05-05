Council elections: All the results from Rugby wards

The Conservative Party dominated the county council election in Rugby while the two borough council by-elections were held by their respective parties.
The Tories won seven out of the 10 Warwickshire County Council seats up for grabs, Labour won two in central Rugby and Liberal Democrats group leader Jerry Roodhouse won in Eastlands ward.
For Rugby Borough Council, Coton & Boughton was held by the Conservatives with Sebastian Lowe winning, and New Bilton was kept by Labour candidate Mike Brader.
Here are the comprehensive results from the 10 Rugby divisions in the Warwickshire County Council election:
Admirals & Cawston – 31.82 per cent turnout
BARRETT Judith Helen (Green): 103 votes
BUTLIN Peter James (Con): 1,412 votes
CHASE Lee Martin (Lib Dem): 227 votes
MCGOWAN Frank (UKIP): 144 votes
MISTRY Ian (Lab): 822 votes
Benn – 25.5 per cent turnout
BLISS Graham William (Green): 137 votes
HULL Charlie (Con): 502 votes
TRIMBLE Hugh Dunlop (Lib Dem): 189 votes
WAKELIN Marian Elizabeth Ellen (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition): 68 votes
WEBB Alan Charles (Lab): 1,054 votes
Bilton & Hillside – 43.83 per cent turnout
AVIS Howard Mark (Lab): 446 votes
CROWLEY Kate (Green): 151 votes
KAUR Kam (Con): 1,691 votes
NEW Noreen Coral Marion (Lib Dem): 1146 votes
Brownsover & Coton Park – 28.52 per cent turnout
PERRIER Jerome Vincent (Lib Dem): 167 votes
REYNOLDS Peter Stephen (Green): 153 votes
SIMPSON-VINCE Jill Beverley (Con): 1,007 votes
WEBB Mary Jean (Lab): 802 votes
Dunsmore & Leam Valley – 44.21 per cent turnout
HARRISON James Nicholas (Green): 145 votes
HUGHES Bob (Lab): 434 votes
ROBERTS Howard David (Con): 2,636 votes
SLINN Laura Jane (Lib Dem): 294 votes
Earl Craven – 32.76 per cent turnout
BIRCH John Edward (UKIP): 168 votes
PRIOR Scott (Lab): 580 votes
ROCK Felicity Imogen (Green): 143 votes
TIMMS Heather Mary (Con): 1,735 votes
Eastlands – 37.12 per cent turnout
MEESON Tony (Con): 745 votes
RODERICK Ellie (Green): 99 votes
ROODHOUSE Jerry (Lib Dem): 1,584 votes
WESTON Matt (Lab): 507 votes
Fosse – 35.74 per cent
BROWN Kieren Richard George (Lab): 626 votes
TRIMBLE Trisha (Lib Dem): 260 votes
WARWICK Adrian David (Con): 2,188 votes
WISEMAN Peggy (Green): 129 votes
Hillmorton – 43.84 per cent turnout
DAHMASH Yousef (Con): 1,625 votes
ELLIS Jim (Lab): 739 votes
MACHIN Julie-Ann (Green): 116 votes
MCQUEEN Craig John William (Lib Dem): 426 votes
New Bilton & Overslade – 28.55 per cent turnout
LAST Sara Elizabeth (Con): 715 votes
O’ROURKE Maggie (Lab): 1,019 votes
SANDISON Neil James (Lib Dem): 333 votes
SANDISON Roy Leonard (Green): 111 votes
WEEKES Julie Dawn (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition): 44 votes
Here are the results in the two Rugby Borough Council by-elections in Coton and Boughton and New Bilton:
Coton & Boughton – 29.67 per cent turnout
LOWE Sebastian (Con): 809 votes
PERRIER Jerome (Lib Dem): 120 votes
REYNOLDS Peter (Green): 89 votes
WEBB Alan (Lab): 533 votes
New Bilton – 25.87 per cent turnout
BRADER Mike (Lab): 784 votes
FEENEY Zoe (Con): 504 votes
SANDISON Roy (Green): 107 votes
TAFAZZAL Hossain (Lib Dem): 76 votes