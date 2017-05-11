General election 2017: Candidates confirmed for Rugby

The candidates for Rugby and Bulkington in the general election on June 8, have been officially announced today (Thursday, May 11).

Mark Pawsey is hoping to be re-elected as Rugby MP for the Conservative Party having been in place since 2010.

Labour Party group leader at Rugby Borough Council Claire Edwards will be fighting the seat for Labour.

Warwickshire Liberal Democrat leader and council stalwart Jerry Roodhouse is the Lib Dems candidate.

Graham William Bliss is the final candidate, standing for the Green Party having stood in Benn division in the Warwickshire County Council election on May 4.