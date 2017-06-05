Search

Meet the general election candidates for Rugby

The general election candidates for Rugby and Bulkington. (L-R clockwise) Graham Bliss, Claire Edwards, Mark Pawsey, Jerry Roodhouse. NNL-170531-173533001

The general election candidates for Rugby and Bulkington. (L-R clockwise) Graham Bliss, Claire Edwards, Mark Pawsey, Jerry Roodhouse. NNL-170531-173533001

0
Have your say

Meet the candidates hoping to win your vote in the general election to become MP for Rugby and Bulkington.

With polls opening on Thursday, we have asked the four candidates to tell us why you should vote for them, in their own words.