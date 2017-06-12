Rugby council website applauded as example of best practice

Rugby Borough Council’s website was commended for its accessibility for the second year running and hailed as an example of best practice.

The site received the highest, four star, accolade in the Society for Information Technology Management’s (Socitm) annual Better Connected survey.

Only 36 council websites met the standard out of 416 across the UK, deemed to provide quick and easy ‘customer journeys’ and ability to complete the most common tasks.

Council leader Michael Stokes said: “I am very proud that the Rugby Borough Council website has been hailed by Socitm as an example of best practice.

“Our online information and services are a big part of our commitment to run an efficient and effective council.

“While there is more to do to make the most of web technologies, this award indicates that our user-focused approach to the online journey is paying off.”

Based on scores given across a number of tests and customer journeys, an overall rating score is assigned to each local authority in Socitm’s survey.

The website was rated across several key areas including:

• Council tax – The process for applying for a single person discount was rated as four star

• Licensing – The information about temporary event notices, and the process for submitting a notice and paying, was rated as three star

• Site tools – The tools for finding content on the website including navigation, search and A-Z listings was rated as three star

• Mobile testing – The ease with which the site can be accessed from mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones received four stars

The council’s executive director, Adam Norburn, said: “With most visits to our website now made on mobile devices direct from search engines it’s increasingly important that we design our services for smartphones and tablets, and structure our sites for easy navigation from Google and other search engines.

“Residents and businesses have demonstrated that they will use well-designed online services, and our challenge now is to maintain these standards as we move more services online.”

Residents and businesses can visit Rugby Borough Council’s website at www.rugby.gov.uk.