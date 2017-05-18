Rugby election hustings on Tuesday

St Andrew’s Church will host a general election hustings this Tuesday, May 23, at 7.30pm.

It is being organised by Revive - Rugby Churches Working Together and will be chaired by Rector of St Andrew’s, Rev Imogen Nay.

The candidates for Rugby and Bulkington in the general election on June 8, were officially announced last Thursday.

Conservative Party members unanimously selected Mark Pawsey to be their candidate.

Labour Party group leader at Rugby Borough Council Claire Edwards will be fighting for Labour.

Jerry Roodhouse, lead-er of the Liberal Democrats on the borough and county councils, is their candidate.

Media production teacher and vocalist Graham William Bliss is standing for the Green Party.

UKIP and Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition did not enter candidates.

Mr Pawsey is not available for the hustings but the organisers decided yesterday, Wednesday, to carry on with the event. Potential questions can be sent by 5pm this Sunday to rector@rugbychurch.org.uk