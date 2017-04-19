Rugby MP confirms plan to stand in general election

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey confirmed he wants to be picked to stand for re-election in the general election on June 8.

Prime Minister Theresa May shocked the country by announcing a snap election three years earlier than expected yesterday (Tuesday, April 18).

“This election will provide the people of our country with a clear choice between the strong and stable leadership of Theresa May and the Conservatives, and the chaos and incompetence of Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party,” he said.

“This Government has achieved a great deal since it came to power: employment is at record levels; unemployment is at its lowest level for 45 years; over three million UK workers have been taken out of paying income tax altogether; and millions are benefitting from the national living wage.

“Government spending is at record levels, including on pensions, health and education.

“There is still more to do, I firmly believe that only a Conservative government, led by Theresa May, can secure the bright future for Britain that we all want.

“It has been an honour to serve as Rugby’s Member of Parliament for the last seven years and I hope to be able to continue to represent the interests of local people for many years to come.”

Mr Pawsey won the Rugby constituency seat in 2010 for the Conservatives, after his father Jim represented the town for 18 years, with a majority of more than 10,000.

Kenilworth and Southam MP Jeremy Wright is also seeking re-election having confirmed he will be standing again in seven weeks.