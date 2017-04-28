Rugby MP unanimously backed as Tory candidate in general election

Conservative Rugby MP Mark Pawsey was unanimously supported by his party last night (Thursday, April 27) to stand in the general election.

The Rugby Conservative association met at its headquarters on Castle Street to decide whether to back Mr Pawsey as he wished to seek re-election.

Tory members unanimously voted in favour of supporting the MP’s re-election bid in a secret ballot, and he will stand in the general election on June 8.

Mr Pawsey tweeted: “Delighted to gain unanimous support this evening of @RugbyTory to be @Conservatives candidate for #GE2017.”

Who he will be facing is unknown, with the other political parties yet to announce who their candidates will be.

Mr Pawsey has been contacted for comment.