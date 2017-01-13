Rugby needs a new Deputy Mayor after councillor quits

Rugby is looking for a new Deputy Mayor after Helen Taylor stepped down from her role as a Conservative borough councillor.

The news was broken to her fellow councillors this morning, Friday, and by mid-morning her details had been removed from the borough council’s website.

Helen Taylor was swiftly removed from Rugby Borough Council's website but still she shows she stood as a Conservative in what has been an all-blue ward. NNL-170113-125458001

She was one of three Conservative councillors on the Coton and Boughton ward on the council and since May had been deputy to the current Mayor Cllr Sally Bragg.

She was due to step up to be Mayor this May but her resignation as a councillor means the Deputy Mayor role now becomes vacant.

Beyond her role on the council she is well known in the area for her work in the beauty industry.

She now runs Helen Taylor Permanent Cosmetics in Bilton Road and in the past has been a multiple winner at the Rugby Advertiser’s Business Awards.

This afternoon she confirmed work was the reason she had stepped down from the council.