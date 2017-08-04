Pop legends OMD use Rugby grad’s website for musical comeback

A graduate from Rugby is delighted after one of his favourite bands, 80s synth-pop legends Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD), have chosen to use his web-design project to launch their musical comeback.

22-year-old Cameron Snook from Rugby used his passion for pop music to create the website as part of his IT and Multimedia Computing degree at Liverpool John Moores University - which he has just graduated from with first-class honours.

Andy McCluskey, singer, bass guitarist and co-founder of OMD said: “We’re absolutely thrilled with Cameron’s website.

“Since coming to us, offering to make our website mobile and tablet friendly, his project has evolved into a fully-fledged new site, which we will be using for the next few years, at least.

“It is a real step up from the site we had before.”

OMD’s new album, The Punishment of Luxury, will be released on the 1st September 2017.

Cameron’s website for OMD can be visited at www.omd.uk.com