Pop-up art gallery in Crick features artwork and jewellery

Respected artist Carol Wheeler will be showing her work at a pop up gallery as part of Warwickshire Open Studios.

Her work will be featured alongside glass artist Ruth Lyne and textile artist Karen Wyeth.

It takes place at her friend Ruth’s house and studio in Crick.

Carol said: “We will be open each weekend and at other times by arrangement.

“Everybody is invited to come and see us at work. Tea and cakes always available.”

The gallery is at 20 Main Road, Crick NN6 7TX.

“There will be variety of beautiful artwork and jewellery,” added Carol.

“Pieces will be available to purchase and you can even commission something special.”

A ceramic artist for many years, Carol has now become immersed in mixed media, acrylics, collage and some printmaking, especially gelli-printing. She is interested in colour, texture and pattern, and some floral themes.

Carol is an active member of local art groups Rugby Artists’ Group, Alchemy, the Tantalus Project, and Rugby and District Art Society, and her work is exhibited regularly in the area.

Open weekends are June 17 and 18 - and June 24 and 25 - July 1 and 2, from 10am – 4pm at 20 Main Road, Crick NN6 7TX.

See more of Carol’s work too during Rugby Festival of Culture this summer.