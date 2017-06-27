Popular Rugby pub closed for refurbishment after takeover

A popular pub in Rugby has closed for three weeks for refurbishment after being taken over by a new owner.

Butler’s Leap was sold by Whitbread Inns and officially bought by Marston’s yesterday (Monday, June 26).

The pub on Clifton Road closed yesterday too and it should reopen by mid-July.

Manager Gareth Pugh said: “We will be investing in the site to bring customers an exciting and fresh new look, it will be a family friendly, value led pub-restaurant and we look forward to welcoming customers old and new.”