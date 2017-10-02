Search

Posh supermarket pulls chocolate from shelves due to contamination

Chocolate bars have been pulled from Waitrose shelves
Chocolate bars have been pulled from Waitrose shelves

Bars of posh chocolate from Waitrose have been pulled from the shelves because they may contain plastic bits.

Shoppers who have bought the Waitrose 1 white and milk chocolate bars weighing 85g and costing £1.60 are urged not to eat the treats because of a risk of choking.

Waitrose has apologised to customers

Waitrose has apologised to customers

The affected varieties are White Chocolate, White Chocolate with Matcha Tea & Pistachio, Milk Chocolate with Pistachio, Almond & Hazelnut and Milk Chocolate with Feuilletine & Sea Salt.

All have the best before date of July 2018 and include all batch codes.

Waitrose said: “We are recalling the above products, as there is the potential that a small number of bars may be contaminated with pieces of plastic.

“Customers who have purchased any of the above products should not consume them, but return them to Waitrose for a full refund.

“We apologise for any inconvenience to our customers.”

The Food Standards Agency added: “Waitrose is recalling four varieties of Waitrose 1 chocolate bars because they may contain pieces of plastic.

“No other Waitrose products are known to be affected.

“Products may contain pieces of plastic which could represent a safety risk.

“If you have bought any of the above products do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”