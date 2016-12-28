Praise for staff at Rugby butchers after break-in

Staff at a butchers in Rugby have been praised for their hard work and generosity after a break-in just days before Christmas.

Joseph Morris Butchers, which is a family-run butchers that has a shop in Central Park on Bryant Road, was broken into during the evening of December 22.

The break-in came just days before their customers would be turning up to collect their orders for Christmas,

Helen Morris, one of the directors, said: “They were clearly after cash and there wasn’t any on the premises except for change for the following day.

“They sprayed the fire extinguishers everywhere and they broke the tills and took charity boxes and made a whole lot of mess and smashed eggs everywhere.

“The Rugby team were amazing and some working right through the day and night so people could get their orders. Some even worked 48 hour shifts.

“Some of the team from the South Kilworth shop went to help with the clean-up as that took the longest.”

The thieves took two charity boxes, one for Myton Hospice and one from The Air Ambulance, which were reportedly both full.

The team at the Rugby store have been praised for their hard work and their generosity.

Despite the set back every customer still received their order in time for Christmas,

The Rugby team also donated their hard-earned tips from the Christmas period to the charities, who had their boxes stolen.