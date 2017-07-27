Pupils open new bird hide at Brandon Marsh Nature Reserve

Have your say

Primary school pupils have officially opened a new bird hide at Warwickshire Wildlife Trust’s Brandon Marsh Nature Reserve in time for the school summer holidays.

The Hideout, situated near the visitor centre, has a fully accessible all-weather path and overlooks a feeding area which attracts a wide range of birds and wildlife.

Director of reserves and community engagement Karl Curtis encouraged people to visit The Hideout, especially during the school summer holidays.

He said; “The Hideout gives visitors an additional and family friendly bird hide and it is full of colourful displays and ID guides.

“It provides a great introduction to wildlife-watching and is well worth a visit over the summer holidays!”

The Hideout was opened by pupils from primary schools in Coventry, Nuneaton and Bedworth, who took part in Nature Club sessions during term-time funded by players of People’s Postcode lottery.

Pupils were invited to celebrate the outdoor learning project with a day out at the reserve after completing the Wildlife Trust’s 30 Days Wild challenge.

The challenge saw them using their new-found knowledge to engage with the natural world throughout June.

HSBC provided finding for The Hideout and Volvo organised the delivery of gravel for the path, which was donated by Bartlett’s.

Practical help to complete the project came from both Volvo and Severn Trent, who took part in the Wild Work Days with the trust.

Wild Work Days are an opportunity for businesses in Coventry, Warwickshire and Solihull to get active outdoors with the trust while helping the community.

The Hideout is open daily from 10am until 30 minutes before the visitor centre closes.

Warwickshire Wildlife Trust has a variety of activities available throughout the summer holidays for children and families.

To find out more visit www.warwickshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/whats-on.