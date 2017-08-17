Put on dancing shoes for Rugby disco in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support

Have your say

People in Rugby are invited to put on their dancing shoes to help Macmillan Cancer Support.

A charity disco is being held at Rugby Workers’ Club in Oliver Street, Rugby, on September 2, 7.30pm - 11.30pm.

It is being organised by Latasha Smith and Luke Bayliss, who are appealing to businesses and individuals to donate to their raffle.

“Rugby Disco will be providing the entertainment throughout the night to keep you up dancing,” said Latasha, who is holding the fundraiser in memory of her mother, who died from cancer.

“There is also a raffle with many great prizes to be won, donated by local companies.”

Admission is £5 on the door which includes a buffet, £2 for under 16s.

Latasha added: “We would love to hear from you if you can donate a raffle prize.

“Everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy the disco, while helping raise money for such a brilliant cause.”

For more information contact Luke 07522 195005 or Latasha 077086 22094. They can also be contacted by email at charitydiscorugby@outlook.com

To find out more about the work of Macmillan Cancer Support, visit www.macmillan.org.uk