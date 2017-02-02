Race for Life returns to Rugby.

Women in Rugby are being encouraged to banish the winter blues by signing up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life 2017.

The charity is urging women of all ages, shapes and sizes to walk, run or jog 5k and 10k at Draycote Water. on Saturday, June 17.

Cancer Research UK’s Warwickshire event manager Katie Martin said: “Signing up to take part in Race for Life is a great way for women to set themselves a new and exciting challenge for 2017.

“Thanks to Warwickshire’s enthusiasm last year, we are bringing Race for Life to the stunning Draycote Water as well as Stoneleigh Park, and organisers are urging women to secure their place as soon as possible.

“We’re delighted to be able to bring Race for Life back to Rugby as it’s a fantastic addition to our Race for Life family of events.

“By taking part in Race for Life, women can make a real difference in the fight against cancer. Signing up is a great motivation for them to pull on their leggings, limber up and banish the winter blues. We urge ladies to sign up right now and show their support.”

To enter Race for Life visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.