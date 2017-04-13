Raising career hopes at Rugby primary school

A Formula 1 mechanical engineer, the HR director of a global hotel group and an aircraft designer went back to school help Rugby children.

They spent time with pupils at Northlands Primary School to share their career experience.

Staff and pupils dressed up as their chosen profession for the Career Footsteps event, an initiative by the independent education charity the Edge Foundation.

Alice Barnard, Edge Foundation’s chief executive, said: “Making lessons in the classroom relevant to the world of work can be important in keeping children engaged in school and raising their aspirations, which is particularly important for those whose family life or background might have given them low career expectations.”

Children also met a choirmaster, took part in a Zumba class, sat mock job interviews and tried a ‘What’s My Line?’ style quiz.