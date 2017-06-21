REACTION: Rugby Local Plan approved including Lodge Farm

The plan for where up to 15,000 houses will be placed in Rugby borough was taken to the next stage as the Local Plan was approved tonight (Wednesday, June 21), including the controversial Lodge Farm proposal.

The Benn Hall was filled with many angry residents hoping the plan would be amended or even better scrapped, but they left disappointed as councillors voted in favour of the draft plan after a lively debate.

It will now be sent to the Secretary of State which will lead to a public hearing before an inspector, so campaigners will have another shot at fighting it.

Council leader Michael Stokes said the right decision was taken tonight despite voicing his opposition to Lodge Farm, which would plonk 1,500 homes in the south of the borough.

“We made the right decision tonight, the plan is sound and I hoped to give residents a chance to fight their position,” he said.

The amendment to remove Lodge Farm from the plan was narrowly defeated by 20 votes to 18.

John Tautu from campaign group Stand Against Lodge Farm Village, which has previously said they would consider a legal challenge if Lodge Farm was not removed from the plan, said: “I hope they have got a good lawyer. People’s voices have been silenced, that just cannot be right.”

Cllr Emma Crane (Con), who proposed the amendment to remove Lodge Farm from the plan, said: “I’m disappointed it was not successful but it doesn’t change any of my views.

“I still think it’s not unsustainable and it’s not the end of the story.”

