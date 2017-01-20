Recruitment day at charity

A charity in Rugby which provides support to learning and physically disabled people is holding a recruitment day.

New Directions needs enthusiastic support workers due to the charity’s successful expansion.

It takes place on Saturday, January 28, between 10am and 2pm at their head office, 27 Bilton Road, Rugby.

The event is open to existing support workers or those who are new to a role in health and social care. There will be the chance to meet current support workers and managers who will be on hand answering questions about training, career opportunities, shift work, casual work or how to apply for current vacancies.

Lorna Brindley, human resources manager at New Directions, said: “We are looking for hard working people who share our passion for working with learning and physically disabled people to join our dedicated team.

“New Directions offers great career opportunities for Support Workers who reap the rewards of working with people with disabilities as well as being given full training, a voluntary healthcare cashplan, an employee assistance programme and childcare vouchers.”

She said the people with learning and physical disabilities who use New Directions services will also extend a warm welcome to visitors.

Lorna added: “The development of our staff team is crucial to the services that we provide for disabled people and we welcome everyone who visits us on the day.”

New Directions provides a wide variety of support services including home care, supported living, respite, day activities, residential services, dementia and transitional support to adults with learning and physical disabilities aged 16 and over, their families and carers.

For more information contact (01788) 573318, email admin@newdirectionsrugby.org.uk or visit www.newdirectionsrugby.org.uk