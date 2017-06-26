Replacement for historic Rugby phone box finally installed

A replacement for a historic phone box in Rugby damaged and removed last year was installed yesterday (Sunday, June 25).

The K6 phone box on Warwick Street was hit by a vehicle in July, 2016, and subsequently removed by BT.

Months went by with no sign of it coming back – in January, BT told the Advertiser it still planned to replace it but did not give a date.

But to many people’s delight, the phone box is back and BT apologised for the delay.

“We’re glad to have replaced this iconic red phone box,” a BT spokesman said.

“We’re sorry it’s taken a little longer than we had originally planned to complete the new installation.”

Roger James Warburton told the Advertiser: “Thank you the council/BT for replacing the classic phone box.

“It makes such a difference to the lead up to Rugby School.

“Also the flowers look beautiful, as do all the ones around the town, well done.”