Residents have until September 25 to voice views on pharmacies

Warwickshire residents have until 8am, September 25, to complete a survey to assist Warwickshire County Council and the NHS in better understanding how pharmacies (or chemists) are used.

Rugby Liberal Democrats said: "It's important that the public's views and experiences of the local pharmacy services are heard to help guide decisions on how services can be improved, for example about where to site new pharmacies - their opening hours and what services are provided and it is renewed every 3 years.

"Cllr Douglas wrote to the health secretary to ask the Government to think again about any plans to cut funding for local pharmacies and to outline what effects any reduction in funding could have on pharmacies in Rugby and in particular the Paddox pharmacy."

NHS Midlands and Lancashire Commissioning Support Unit are undertaking the Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment (PNA) on behalf of Coventry City Council and Warwickshire Council Council.

The PNA will then be used to evaluate the community's needs in relation to pharmacy services.

The survey can be accessed here.

