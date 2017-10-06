'Road to Downing Street' passes through town, says Diane Abbott during Rugby visit

Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott paid a visit to the town on Saturday and declared that the ‘Road to Downing Street’ passes through the town.

The comment appears to point towards Labour and the Conservatives pouring resources into the Rugby area come the next general election as they believe the seat is a key one to capture in any battle for control of Parliament.

Diane Abbott with Jim Ellis of Rugby Labour. Photo: Rugby Labour.

Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott visited Rugby on September 30 to enjoy the food festival and meet with Claire Edwards - the 2017 General Election Labour candidate and councillor for Newbold and Brownsover.

Mrs Abbott was shown the Hall of Fame, before Mrs Edwards and other members of Rugby Labour took her through the market where they sampled food and spoke to stall holders.

Jim Ellis, a member of Rugby Labour, said: “(She) was greeted warmly by stall holders who were keen to show off their produce.

“Diane was impressed by the community spirit on show in the food market, enjoyed sampling local beer, breads and cheeses, chatted with local attendees and said it was wonderful to see stalls trading like this in light of the impact the internet can have on community and the high street.

“Diane loved the diversity and thought Regent Street especially pretty.”

Mrs Abbott said: “People are not necessarily satisfied with shopping online and they want that human interaction.”

The 64 year old who has been Shadow Home Secretary since October 2016 also visited Moriarty’s Cafe and Gallery.

She praised the work the cafe, which is run by a charity, does to help to reform ex-offenders and keep them from re-offending.

The visit was part of a Labour national day of action - in which the party’s front bench visited marginal seats.

Mrs Abbott said: “It’s a wonderful town with a great sense of community, but today I’ve heard how people have had enough of cuts, enough of NHS waiting times and enough of a chaotic Tory Brexit.

“The road to Downing Street goes right through Rugby.

“The tide has turned – people want a government that is for the many, not the few.

“We saw 2,000 votes shaved of Mark Pawsey’s majority in June and I’m confident that Labour will win in Rugby at the next General Election.”