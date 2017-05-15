Rock out at BikeFest’s launch party in Newton

Music-lovers are invited to get in gear for Rugby BikeFest with a launch party at St Thomas Cross pub in Newton.

It is being held on Saturday, May 20, 6pm, with motorbike groups Rugby RAG and Rugby Free Riders joining forces to host the party.

There’s three live local bands, Spitfire, Aramantus and Overdrive, rock disco and overnight camping. It’s £5 on the gate, with proceeds going to Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice.

BikeFest is on Sunday, May 21, from 12pm - 4pm in Rugby town centre.

At Bar 29 from 12pm - 4pm on the Sunday, The Exchange Re-union takes place with The Captain, Mick Entwistle and Mark.

Julie Harvey, Bar 29 manager, said: “I hope it will bring back a few great memories and we will have another great session.”

Visit rugbytowncentre.co.uk/bikefest.