Rotarians in Rugby saddle up to fight polio

Rotarians from the Rotary Club of Rugby Saturday Breakfast are saying ‘on your bike’ to polio.

They will saddle up with members of the Rugby Racing Cycling Club for this year’s Rotary Ride at the Clock Towers shopping centre on Saturday from 10am.

The static bike ride in aid of End Polio Now is one of hundreds of cycling events being organised by Rotary Clubs across the country to raise money for the final fight against this crippling disease.

In 1985, polio paralysed more than 1000 children per day across 125 countries but thanks to the End Polio Now campaign there were just 37 cases in 2016.

However, much work remains to be done to eradicate the disease completely so that no more children need suffer from it.

Ken Ure, president of the Rotary Club said: “It is important to remember the devastating effect polio has on the lives of those affected. It may not be close to home anymore but that doesn’t diminish the impact on its victims who are mainly young children.”

Ken is inviting people to donate to the ride, adding: “That is why we are holding this event locally – to stand together with those countries still affected and help bring an end to this crippling disease forever.

“Thanks to Rotary’s collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, every pound raised at the event will be matched two for one by the foundation meaning three pounds goes to bringing our objective of a polio free world that much closer.”

As a result of routine vaccination programmes, polio has been wiped out in most parts of the world.