Rotary branch out to help Hillmorton

Green-minded members of Rotary Rugby Dunsmore have been dig, dig digging to help the community.

Rugby Borough Council organised a tree planting session earlier this year in partnership with the Woodland Trust.

Volunteers put on their gardening gloves and headed to Hillmorton Recreation Ground for the planting of hundreds of saplings.

They recently returned to remove the weeds.

Rotary Rugby Dunsmore joined their president Tony Mennell and Hillmorton Councillor Kathryn Lawrence at Hillmorton in Featherbed Lane to assist in weeding.

President Tony Mennell said: “We were delighted to help.”