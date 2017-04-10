Rotary column - what’s coming up in Rugby?

The Rotary Club of Rugby Saturday Breakfast invite you to a fashion show and shopping event to be held on Tuesday, April 25, 7.30pm ,

Tickets are £5 before the event or £6 on the door, to be held at the Railway Club in Hillmorton Road.

Your favourite brands at discounted prices, Dorothy Perkins, White Stuff, Evans, River Island, Wallis, etc, sizes 6 to 30. For tickets contact Pauline on 079740 05719.

Next up is our Music Quiz Evening, 1960s to present day, to be held on Saturday, April 29, at the Railway Club on the Hillmorton Road, 7.30pm, £9 per person payable on the door including a fish and chip supper or early bird reduced entry of £8 for tickets booked before April 21. Maximum team of six, raffle pus a half a case of wine for the winning team. To register your team call in advance on 07812 342665 or go to www.rcrsb.co.uk to download a request form. All profits donated to Rotary supported charities.

For some time members of the three Rotary Clubs in Rugby have been planning for the Rotary Spring Fair which will take place on the Whitehall Recreation Ground on Bank Holiday Monday, May 1. This will be a great fun day out for all the family which we hope will raise £10,000 or more for the various charities which the three Rotary Clubs support. The event also provides a venue for many local charities to showcase their causes to increase their profile in the town and raise an equivalent amount between them!

We welcome back last year’s star attraction - the Galloping Acrobatics team which is sponsored by Come home to Houlton. Entertainment throughout the day will be provided by some of the young local talent supported by the Rugby Area Talent Trust which is one of The Mayor’s charities. A new act this year will be juggling with fire and performing some dare devil feats.

Book in advance and save 20 per cent by visiting www.rugbyspringfair.co.uk