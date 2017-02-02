Rotary events will help charity

Models are set to take to the catwalk at the Railway Club in Rugby on April 25.

A fashion show is being held at the Hillmorton Road club with profits to Rotary supported charities.

It starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £5 before April 14 or £6 on the door.

For tickets contact Pauline on 079740 05719 or email pauline.kimber70@gmail.com

A variety of bedding plants and bulbs will be available at Rotary’s Plant Sale on May 20.

It is being held at St Andrew’s Church, Church Street and entry is free.

There will be tea, coffee and cakes available at the event, with money raised going to Rugby Dementia Support

For more information telephone (01788) 576258. Visit www.rcrsb.co.uk