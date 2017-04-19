Rugby animal sanctuary in need of cat food

Rugby animal ambassador Sophie Peacock is appealing for help to run her sanctuary.

Lowhills Animals Sanctuary and Behaviour Consultancy – formerly TARRS – treats a range of animal behaviour problems.

Sophie runs the voluntary non-profit animal rescue and sanctuary for animals in need of a permanent home and rehabilitation, or shelter and training while waiting for a new home in Rugby.

She said: “We’re running a bit low on cat food for our sanctuary cats. If anyone would like to donate or has any unused or unwanted tins or sachets their cats no longer want. They love Whiskas wet and dry or Felix. I would be happy to collect in Rugby.”

If you can help, telephone 07734442785 or send an e-mail to lowhillsanimalsanctuary@outlook.com.