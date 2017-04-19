Rugby art collection aims to stir emotions

This year’s Rugby Collection art exhibition has been inspired by the contribution culture makes to society’s health and quality of life.

Rugby Art Gallery and Museum’s annual celebration of the borough’s collection of contemporary art has the theme of “health and wellbeing”, with works selected to stir emotions, stimulate discussion and create a sense of relaxation.

Pieces featured in the exhibition include works by LS Lowry, Paul Nash, AK Dolven and William Gear, whose “Black Diamonds On Yellow January” was recently acquired for the Rugby Collection.

The exhibition also includes pieces on loan from Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum, which were inspired by the town’s Royal Pump Rooms, where visitors flocked from across Europe during the 19th century to benefit from the spa water’s supposed healing powers.

Rugby Art Gallery and Museum’s arts, heritage and visitor services manager Nikki Grange said: “Research by Arts Council England has shown engagement with the arts and culture stimulates feelings of wellbeing, while health professionals now recognise the positive role the arts can play for patients with conditions such as depression, dementia and Parkinson’s Disease.

“This has provided the inspiration for this year’s exhibition.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors and generating a sense of wellbeing.”

The Rugby Collection exhibition at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum runs until Saturday, June 3.

For more information about the exhibition visit www.ragm.co.uk