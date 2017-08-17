Rugby author James signs books

Author James Manning will be signing copies of his two books in Rugby at the weekend.

The self-confessed bibliophile will be at Hunt’s bookshop, High Street, on Saturday from 11am - 4pm.

James said: “I’ve been writing since I was a teenager.

“The Hunter, The Hunted And the Prey is my first decent sized novel, and my first published work outside of enthusiast club magazines. I released my second, Between A Rock And A Bad Place, shortly after.

“I love science fiction and the near infinite options excite and inspire me. My interest in everything technical and strange gives me plenty of ideas to draw from, and an overactive imagination means there are plenty of options going.”

James lives in Rugby with his wife Deborah, a small collection fo cars and motorbikes - and a lot of books.