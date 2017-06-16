Rugby BC staff have acted to reassure community over high-rise safety

Rugby Borough Council staff have been liaising with worried residents since the tower block fire in London, to offer reassurance and a reminder of the latest safety advice.
A spokesman for the council said: “All council high rise flats in Rugby comply with national fire safety, and health and safety, standards, and are subject to robust and regular inspections.
“All council tenants receive a fire safety leaflet when signing a tenancy and in February we sent a new leaflet, High Rise Fire Safety, to all tenants in our flats.
“Following the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower in Kensington we have received calls from tenants requesting a new copy of the leaflet, and these have been delivered.
“We’d urge any tenant with questions or concerns about fire safety to call the council’s contact centre on (01788) 533533.”
