Rugby BC urged to look again at Lodge Farm option

It was the contentious change in Rugby Borough Council’s draft Local Plan which ignited widespread protest – and the Lodge Farm question is not going away.

The revised version of the plan released in the autumn dropped the previous allocation at Walsgrave Hill in favour of a new site at Lodge Farm near Grandborough.

This sudden shift, on the basis Walsgrave was green belt and Lodge Farm only green field, saw the launch of a vigorous campaign by Stand Against Lodge Farm Village.

And as we edge closer to the key Rugby Borough Council vote on the plan, the group is keeping up the pressure with a high-profile event at Grandborough Village Hall next Thursday, May 18 at 7.30pm.

Speakers include Jeremy Wright, councillors Howard Roberts and Emma Crane and SALFV representatives.

The campaigners will have taken heart from the news Rugby-based developers Roxhill has also stepped up its efforts to get the borough council to rethink the decision to exclude the Walsgrave Hill development.

It has just circulated a highly detailed leaflet to councillors and officers at Rugby Borough Council and to the county council, Coventry City Council, the hospital board, Highways England and other interested parties.

With Walsgrave originally being explained as a site to soak up some of Coventry’s overspill housing, Roxhill points out its site remains the right place for this housing while also meeting the demand for more employment land, plus a new road into Walsgrave Hospital and other road improvements.

When asked to respond to this renewed push for Walsgrave Hill, a spokesman for Rugby Borough Council said: “Walsgrave Hill was not included in the publication draft of the Rugby Local Plan following a call for sites earlier in the plan-making process and the identification of a more suitable alternative site.

“Councillors will consider the submission draft of the Local Plan, and the sites that should be included, at a meeting to be held on June 21.”