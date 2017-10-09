Rugby Beaver leader runs two marathons for hall appeal

Rugby Beaver leader Sean Loddick is running two half-marathons to raise funds to replace a 50-year-old community hall.

Funds will go to Rugby United Reformed Church’s project to restore the ageing building.

Since taking up running again two years ago Sean has run two half marathons, most recently the Draycote Half Marathon in May, but this is the first time he’ll have run two half marathons just two weeks apart.

He will take part in the Birmingham half on October 15 followed by the Rugby half on October 29.

Sean, who is a section leader with 6th Rugby Scouts, looking after the Beaver colony of six-eight year olds, said: “The Beavers, along with the 6th Rugby Cubs and Scouts, use the community hall on a weekly basis during term time along with many other groups in the community.

“The hall has become increasingly difficult to maintain, and the professional advice is to replace the worn-out building with a modern build built to the latest standards making it more cost effective to run and improve the accessibility.

“I’ve seen the great work done by the 6th Rugby leaders with the young children, and appreciate the benefits that an involvement in scouting brings. I’ve still a lot to learn as a leader myself, but I hope that by supporting the fundraising I can do my bit to support 6th Rugby and all the current and future groups that will benefit from the new hall.”

Sponsor Sean by visiting https://goo.gl/vmqYX2