Rugby BikeFest launch party boosts baby hospice funds

Rugby bikers have raised the roof, pint glasses and much-needed funds for Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice to kick off an annual bike festival.

The BikeFest Launch Party at the St Thomas Cross pub pushed the starter button on the Rugby Bike Festival.

Guests rocked to the sounds of local bands Spitfire, Aramantus and Overdrive with party-goers camping overnight after the celebrations.

Motorbike groups, Rugby Free Riders and Rugby RAG presented a cheque for £186 to Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice - a baby hospice in Coventry that provides palliative, respite and end of life care to infants suffering from life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.