Rugby Borough Council leader wishes good luck to Women’s rugby team ahead of World Cup final

The leader of Rugby Borough Council has wished the England team good luck ahead of this weekend’s Women’s Rugby World Cup final.

Cllr Michael Stokes was speaking after the Red Roses triumphed 20-3 in a tense semi-final against France last night (Tuesday, August 22) in Belfast.

The victory means England will take on New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday evening, defending the title the Red Roses won three years ago.

That win was honoured by Rugby Borough Council when the England team was awarded the Freedom of the Borough during a special ceremony at the Town Hall.

The team’s triumph was also commemorated with a Rugby Pathway of Fame plaque at the William Webb Ellis Statue and a replica of the Women’s Rugby World Cup in the town centre.

Cllr Stokes said: “The birthplace of the game has enjoyed close ties with the England Women team since the World Cup win in 2014 and I was delighted to watch the team win a nail-biting match against France to make it through to Saturday’s final.

“New Zealand promise to provide a stern challenge but I’m sure I speak on behalf of the whole borough when I wish the team the best of luck in the final.”

The Women’s Rugby World Cup final kicks-off at Belfast’s Kingspan Stadium at 7.45pm.