Rugby Borough Council responds to rumours of park sell-off

The council has responded to rumours that a section of a Rugby park is to be sold.

Residents expressed concern to the Advertiser over rumours a section of Alwyn Road Recreation Ground was to be sold to Rugby Welsh RFC – the rugby team which uses the field.

The rumour included supposed plans to extend the car park, the net effect being to leave the field with just one remaining football pitch.

Some residents also believed there were plans to build a tennis court on the site.

After being contacted for comment, a spokesman for Rugby Borough Council spoke to allay the rumours.

He said the council is not aware of any plans which would involve the sale of a section of the park on Alwyn Road.

He added the recreation ground is a designated Queen Elizabeth II field, meaning it is protected as part of a 2012 scheme designed to secure the future of public recreation areas.

The 4.4-hectare site was designated as common land under the Enclosures Act in the 17th century and was bought by Rugby Borough Council in 1938 for £1,500.

The park was subject to a £100,000 redevelopment project in 2014 in which a host of equipment including a range of swings, outdoor gym equipment and park benches was installed.

The concerns were raised at a time when the Bilton area is feeling under threat from the 5,000 homes mooted in the controversial Local Plan between Alwyn Road and Dunchurch.

While the plan is still to undergo an examination in public by the government inspector, Taylor Wimpey has revealed a plan for 250 homes behind part of Alwyn Road, though a formal application has yet to be made.