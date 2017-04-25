Rugby boys brave the shave for charity

Three boys from Rugby borough are expected to have raised more than £600 for Cancer Research UK by shaving their heads.

Princethorpe College pupils Joe Rose, from Kites Hardwicke, Harry Harbet-Boe, from Cawston and Kian Mellett, from Church Lawford, had all their hair cut off at Hair Lounge in Kenilworth earlier this month.

Harry’s mother Jackie Harbet-Boe said she was very proud of the boys.

“It’s amazing that they came together themselves at school and decided they would do it and it was Joe’s mum who arranged it. They all had trendy boys haircuts but they got rid of them for charity,” she said.

It was first thought the boys had raised more than £500, but after a few more weeks, even more has been collected and they are expecting to pass the £600 mark.