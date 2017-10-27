Rugby care home couple prove it is never too late to find love

A Rugby couple living in a care home have shown it is never too late to fall in love after marrying on Saturday, October 21.

Brian (78) and June (84) Babington, both residents of The Chimneys care home on Bawnmore Road, said they fell in love after sitting on the same table at the care home’s Christmas party last year.

They married at St Mark’s Church in Bilton before enjoying a reception back at the care home which the manager, Tracey Foster, organised.

Guests to the wedding were invited to donate to an air ambulance charity.

The couple almost had to cancel the wedding as Mr Babington was staying in hospital up until four weeks before the wedding.

He said: “The uncertainty was horrible.”

The pair said they wish to give a big thank-you to all staff at the care home, adding they ‘bent over backwards’ to facilitate the pair’s wedding and the reception.

Mrs Babington, a retired banker, had never been married and had almost given up on finding love.

She had been engaged twice before - she said she realised her first fiance was not for her shortly before they were due to be married, and her second fiance died.

She said: “This just shows it’s never too late.

“Anyone can find love at any age.

“When to get to our age you become wise - you know you are in love.”

Mr Babington is a retired sheet metal worker who completed National Service doing peacekeeping duties in Cyprus.

He said elderly people who are in love and think it is too late to marry should not let their age stop them from finding happiness.

He said: “My advice is: do it.”

Mr Babington spoke of the importance of making the most of life and not allowing adverse circumstances to put a stop to hope.

He has several friends who returned from military tours in Afghanistan missing limbs.

He drew inspiration from the fact his friends were able to recover from their severe injuries and live full lives - even taking part in extreme sports and hobbies.

The couple advised young people to make use of each day and remember the importance of love.