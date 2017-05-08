Rugby Carnival returns to town’s summer calendar

The town carnival which has not been run for over ten years is set to return to Rugby’s events calendar.

With dancing and music the event promises to be a colourful celebration.

Organisers, Kofi Abeng Leo and Vendon Wright have got togther to celebrate the cultural diversity of the town with a parade and family fun day.

Vendon said: “There has not been a carnival in Rugby for over 10 years.

“It is a shame that we only have the spring fair to look forward to during summer.

“Myself and Kofi Abeng Leo of ACE, have got together and are organising a festival to promote unity in Rugby.

“Although we understand that it is an expensive and difficult event to organise, we felt that it was a necessary festival to bring the people of Rugby together.”

The Rugby Carnival begin with a procession followed by a family fun day in Caldecott Park, on Saturday June 17, 2017.

Organisations reprensting different community groups will be present and will be demonstrating their skills.

Vendon added: “They will all be helping with demonstrations as well as a procession in the Rugby town centre.

“Members of the Indian society will perform a dance, the Chinese society will participate with a traditional lion dance, and the African society will demonstrate African drums in the town centre, before proceeding to the park.

At the fun day where there will be music and more dancing, a bouncy castle and a small fun fair.”

Private hire and taxi firm, Call-a-Car are sponsoring the event’s King and Queen competition - participants with the most ‘glamorous’ costume will be a awarded a prize.

The first Rugby Carnival for over a decade will take place between noon and 6pm on Saturday June 17. Entry to the event is free.

For more information, please contact Vendon Wright on 01788 331255.