Rugby Christians set for annual Walk of Witness

Christians from churches across the town will be joining for the annual Walk of Witness tomorrow (Friday, April 14).

The Rugby Churches, known as Revive, will be commemorating the last few hours of Jesus’s life by walking through the town centre.

The Walk of Witness, done every year on Good Friday, will begin at 9.45am in Jubilee Gardens, Regent Street, going past Chestnut Fields, Park Road, North Street, Clock Towers Shopping Centre and Church Street, singing hymns and songs along the way.

Then the group will go to St Andrew’s Church for a short Good Friday service at 10.40am.

For more information, visit Revive’s website, www.reviverugby.net.