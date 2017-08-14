Rugby church says grant for extension will help them serve community

A Rugby church is set to build an extension to its church hall after receiving £10,000 from the National Churches Trust and a £2,000 Cinnamon Network Community Grant.

St Peter and St. John’s will build an extension to the church hall to house toilets, reception and a meeting room after being one of 70 churches included in the National Churches Trust’s £522,241 rescue fund.

Sheila Bridge, the minister in charge of St Peter and St John’s said: “We are delighted to receive these grants from the National Churches Trust, and the Cinnamon Award, towards what we have called Project Welcome.

“We hope that this church redevelopment plan will enable our building to better reflect our welcome to everyone and help us to serve our local community more effectively.”

As well as worship, the church hall is used by mother and toddler groups, for community lunches, by a ladies group, Knit and Natter, a men’s breakfast and for the Veg Beds communal garden meeting.

The meeting room will accommodate private conversations for people in need of help from services such as Money Advice and a food bank.

For more information, visit www.peterjohnchurch.org.uk