Rugby Cineworld back to normal after evacuation

The drama was not just on the big screen this afternoon when Rugby Cineworld was evacuated.

People who had their films interrupted said the incident - which they believed to be a problem with a projector - happened at about 2.30pm and a fire engine arrived.

They told the Advertiser their films were not being restarted and they had been advised to contact customer services.

One of those evacuated said it was: “Just a quick evacuation and we were told it was not a drill.”

Staff told the Advertiser the cinema was back to normal and was carrying on with its planned programme for the rest of the day.