Rugby College students celebrate end of courses with special presentations

Rugby College students have been celebrating their achievements at a special further education awards ceremony at the college.

Students from across the college, who studied courses including engineering, hair and beauty, A-levels, sport and business, were presented with their certificates and awards by Group Principal and CEO of WCG, Angela Joyce.

Sachin Shah - Rugby College Student of the Year

Awards were given out for each subject for Outstanding Achievement, Commitment to Learning and Student of the Year.

A new award, the Jordan Shields Sports Coach of the Year Award, was also introduced in memory of Jordan Shields - a former sport student at Rugby College, who died in a car accident earlier this year.

This was awarded to Jessica Smith, a Level 2 Sport student.

The overall Rugby College Student of the Year was named as Sachin Shah, an A-level student. Sachin, 19, from Rugby is studying Maths, Psychology and English Literature. He said: “I’m very shocked and humbled to receive this award.

“It’s a lovely feeling to be acknowledged and it’s like the cherry on top after two years of studying and hard work.

“I went to another sixth form for a year, but it wasn’t for me and while I left with experience, I think I’ve thrived much more at college.”

He added: “You’re treated more as an adult here which gives you the power to be more independent and the teachers have been so supportive .

“They’re good at spotting where you’re going right and encouraging you.

“They’ve helped me gain work experience placements and given me lots of advice and help with interviews.”

Sachin has been offered a place to study architecture at Edinburgh University.

For further information about the courses available at Rugby College go to www.wcg.ac.uk or call 0300 456 0049.